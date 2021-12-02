International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021: Date, Theme, History and Significance 

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is a global observance celebrated every year on December 3 with a motive to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society. Nearly one billion people out of the total population i.e, 7 billion or approximately 15 per cent of the world’s population, live with some form of disability. 80 per cent of the total disabled population live in developing countries.

More than 100 million disabled persons are kids. People with Disabilities (PwDs) have been affected “disproportionately” by the health, social and economic consequences of the global issues. Hence, the day is observed to raise the participation of disabled people in the sustainable development of the world. Know about the date theme history and significance of this day.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities: Date

The event is observed every year on December 3.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities: Theme

This year, the theme for IDPD is “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world.”

International Day of Persons with Disabilities: History

The annual observance of this day was proclaimed in 1992 by United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3 with an aim to increase awareness of the issues faced by persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

After working in the field of disability or decades, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), adopted in 2006. The CRDP advanced the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other international development frameworks. The main purpose was to increase the participation of disabled people in society, end discrimination towards them, and create equal opportunities for them.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities: Significance

Disabled people suffer from poor health, lack of equal opportunities in education and sometimes in work too. This also in turn affects their lifestyle as well as physical well-being. Hence, the day is observed to aware the world about their issues and to make it a better place for them.

