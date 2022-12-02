International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: December 3 is celebrated as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, worldwide. The day is observed to highlight issues that affect people with disabilities and to champion their well-being, their dignity and fundamental rights. As per WHO, over 1 billion people across the planet are affected by disabilities, which is about 15 percent of the World’s population. Below, we look at the theme of this year’s event, the history of the day, and its significance.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022: Theme

The theme of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, this year, is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world“. The 2022 celebration will focus on the need for innovative solutions to help create an inclusive developmental model to aid people with disabilities. A virtual meeting will take place on December 5, 2022, from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm, New York Time, where the below agendas will be discussed.

As per Sustainable Development Goals 8 (SDG8), discussions will take place about how knowledge, skills and employment opportunities can be best utilised for inclusive development. In particular, the role of assistive technologies to aid people with disabilities will be discussed.

As per Sustainable Development Goals 10 (SDG10), discussions will happen on how inclusive development for disabled people can reduce or eliminate societal inequality, and discrimination in public and private arenas. Also to be discussed is how sports as a sector can be used to address the above issues for sustainable and inclusive development for people with disabilities.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022: History

In 1976, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed 1981 as the International Year of Disabled Persons (IYDP). On February 6, 1981, US President Ronal Reagan did the same. Then the UNGA declared 1983-1992 as the decade of Disabled Persons. The adoption of December 3 as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities happened during the UNGA’s 37th plenary meeting, on October 4, 1992.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022: Significance

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is celebrated to encourage increased assimilation of persons with disabilities in the socio-political, economic and cultural aspects of life. The goals fall under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

