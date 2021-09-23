International Day of Sign Languages 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

The International Day of Sign Languages is marked on September 23. The day, as the name suggests, is to create and raise awareness about the importance of sign language around the globe. The day was first officially celebrated in 2018. The theme of International Day of Sign Languages for 2021 is “We Sign For Human Rights.” In the year 1951, the World Federation of the Deaf was established and each year marks and celebrates the day on September 23 for the same reason.

For this special day, António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General in an official statement said in 2020, “The United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy, launched last year, aims to strengthen our efforts to ensure the meaningful participation and full inclusion of people with disabilities in all that we do, including in times of crisis.”

As per the World Federation of the Deaf, over 70 million people worldwide are deaf and more than 80% of them are staying in developing nations. This huge population uses more than 300 different sign languages to communicate. Sign languages in themselves are full-fledged languages which are just structurally different from the languages people speak.

There is also an International Sign Language that people use during global meetings and events. This gesture is very important as it binds people with special abilities across the world.

This year, due to the pandemic situation, it may not be possible for organisations to hold physical events and seminars for sensitising people. However, an interesting line up of events to reach people virtually has been planned by many organisations in different parts of the world. The main idea behind this is to make sure that more and more people are aware of the importance of sign language.

International Day of Sign Languages, International Day of Sign Languages 2021, International Day of Sign Languages theme, International Day of Sign Languages history

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here