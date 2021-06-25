International Day of the Seafarer 2021: History, Significance and Theme

Observed on June 25 every year, Day of the Seafarer recognises the invaluable contribution of seafarers to the worldwide commerce and economic system. Almost 90 percent of the world’s goods trade are transported by ships and behind these ships are the seafarers who work relentlessly to ensure smooth flow of trade via water. The day honours their contributions and is celebrated to show reverence to them.

History

The International Maritime Organization, a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping, designated June 25 as International Day of the Seafarer in the year 2010. Since 2011, the IMO celebrates the Day online urging people to support and promote sailors/seafarers who are essential to global trade and transport.

Significance

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) celebrates this day to spread awareness about the work and lives of seafarers. On this day, the IMO takes the opportunity to highlight and discuss issues like sailor rights at foreign ports, their safety, and health. The day is also observed to urge private ship companies and owners to provide their seafarers’ adequate facilities for a safe journey on the seas.

The organization also discusses measures to increase safety of seafarers on this day. The day highlights the fact that almost everything we use in our daily lives is either directly or indirectly affected by sea transport. People take to social media to thank the sailors for their important services around the globe. To mark the occasion, some cities also hold special events for their sailors on this day.

Theme

The theme of this year is ‘Seafarers: at the core of shipping’s future’. The theme seeks to increase the visibility of seafarers by drawing attention to the invaluable role they play now and will continue to play in the future.

