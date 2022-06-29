International Day of the Tropics 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE TROPICS 2022: The Tropics are the regions around the equator that lie between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, respectively. These places receive direct sunlight, are the warmest and experience abundant rainfall, resulting in a humid climate. This belt hosts about 40 per cent of the Earth’s population and 80 per cent of its biodiversity.

International Day of the Tropics is observed annually on June 29. The event highlights the importance of the tropics and the environmental and socio-economic challenges faced in these regions. Below, we look at the history and significance of the celebration.

International Day of the Tropics: History

The James Cook University of Australia, in collaboration with 11 other research institutions, submitted the first State of the Tropics Report, launched on June 29, 2014. The report looked at several environmental, social and economic issues to understand whether life in the tropics was improving. It notes that the population in the Tropics will rise from 40 per cent to about 50 per cent by 2050.

It looked at the projected technology-aided growth in the economic sector, poverty reduction and increased access to education and healthcare.

The State of the Tropics report, however, pointed out the impact of the economic growth on the environment, with the rise in deforestation, rising number of threatened terrestrial species, depleting marine life from increased fishing in oceans, reduction of the mangrove forest cover that is vital for coastal integrity. The report also noted the low agricultural productivity in the region as compared to the rest of the world.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) took cognisance of this report. It adopted the resolution A/RES/70/267 on June 14, 2016, and designated June 29 as the International Day of the Tropics.

International Day of the Tropics: Significance

The International Day of the Tropics is celebrated every year to bring attention to the myriad challenges faced by the nations in the tropical areas of the Earth and the wide-ranging ramifications of those issues. The annual event also underscores the importance of the countries in the Tropics to help achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

