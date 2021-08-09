International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2021: History, Significance and Theme

August 9 marks the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. It is observed each year around the world to protect the rights of the indigenous population. This event acknowledges the achievements and contributions of the indigenous peoples. The commemoration takes place in recognition of the inaugural session of the Working Group on Indigenous Populations at the United Nations in 1982, in Geneva. It was the first meeting where the UN body was tasked with drafting the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples: History

In April 2000, The Commission on Human Rights adopted a resolution to set up the Permanent UN Forum on Indigenous issues that was presented by the Economic and Social Council. The forum focused and discussed the issues related to education, culture, economic and social development, environment, health, human rights, among other areas. The goal was mainly to strengthen international cooperation for solving problems faced by the global indigenous population.

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples: Significance

Each year, UNESCO marks this day by sharing updates on projects and activities relevant to the annual theme. UNESCO addresses the multiple challenges indigenous peoples face, acknowledges their role in sustaining the world’s cultural and biological diversity and seeks support.

With 370-500 million indigenous peoples representing the majority of the world’s cultural diversity, they speak the greater share of almost 7000 languages in the world. To date, numerous indigenous peoples experience extreme poverty, marginalization, and other human rights violations.

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples: Theme

The 2021 commemoration of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples will aim on the theme “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract.” The event will feature an interactive session with two speakers. The discussion will focus on the distinct elements which should be considered while building and redesigning a fresh social contract inclusive of indigenous peoples.

This will specifically actualise indigenous peoples’ own forms of governance and lifestyle which must be respected and established on their genuine inclusive participation and partnership and free, prior, and informed consent.

