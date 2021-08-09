International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2021: Indigenous People and Their Culture

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed on August 9. There are a plethora of indigenous people spread all across the world. Out of which India hosts around 104 million (that is almost 8.6% of the country’s population). Though there are 705 ethnic groups that have been formally identified, there are many ethnic groups that reside in India. The central tribal belt which comprises the Northeastern states of India (including the region ranging from Rajasthan to West Bengal) boasts of the maximum concentration of indigenous population.

As the world celebrates this unique day, here’s a look at 5 indigenous people’s cultures in India:

Great Andamanese Tribes

They occupy the regions of Strait Island and some parts of Rutland Island. This indigenous tribe consists of Onge, Jarawa, Jangil and Sentinelese, who are the first inhabitants of the island and paint their faces, bodies with clay. These tribes are into chanting while they work and love communicating with big, colourful pigeons in the forest. Though they were initially nomadic, in recent times they no longer follow that lifestyle, barring getting involved in occasional fishing and hunting.

Gond Tribes

They can be mostly spotted in Bastar highland regions of Southern Chhattisgarh. There are three important Gond tribes- Muria, the Bisonhorn Maria, and the Hill Maria. Raj Gond is known to be the most developed in the Gond tribes.

There is no cultural homogeneity among the Gonds. The land they own is periodically moved and their agricultural tradition includes slash-and-burn (jhum) cultivation on the hill slopes. They use hoes and digging sticks more than plows.

Santhal Tribes

They are a Munda ethnic group native to India. In Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Santhal tribes can be spotted. These tribes follow the tradition of planting a Karam tree outside their house, post purification process. Maghe, Baba Bonga, Sahrai, Ero, Asaria and Namah are some of their festivals. Interesting trivia about Santhalese would be there are 7 kinds of marriages in this community.

Bhils

In India, till 2013, Bhils were the largest tribal group. They are an Indo-Aryan speaking ethnic group in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra; the western Deccan region.

Bhils are known to have a rich, distinctive culture. Their art and cuisine are quite unique. Bhil’s Pithora painting is quite well-known, and their dance form Ghoomar is a traditional folk dance.

Khasi Tribes

They inhabit the Khasi and Jaintis hills of Meghalaya, and are known to have a very unique culture. Khasis have a female-centric tradition of property inheritance and succession. Affairs related to office and property management are transferred from mother to the youngest daughter, though females appoint men to work.

