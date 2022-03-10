International Day Of Women Judges 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

Women in the judiciary system are a key to ensuring that courts represent their citizens, address concerns and give out good judgments. Women’s presence in the judiciary system enhances the legitimacy of courts and sends a powerful message saying that they’re open and accessible to those who want to seek justice. Historically, women had been excluded from the profession and their entry as judges is a positive step in the direction of judiciaries. Their entry perceives as being transparent, inclusive and representative of the lives of the people who they affect.

March 10 marks the International Day of Women Judges and on this day, the United National reaffirms its commitment to develop and implement appropriate and effective strategies and plans for the advancement of women in the judicial system and institution at the managerial and leadership level.

International Day of Women Judges: History

Equality in the judiciary system has historically been uneven and the steps taken to change this are evidenced by the declaration of the UN General Assembly to mark this day as International Day of Women Judges. The resolution of the General Assembly was drafted by the State of Qatar, which is proof to bring a positive shift in society.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime or UNODC’s Strategy for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women’s core goal is redressing gender inequalities, shared by the Global Programme for Implementation of the Doha Declaration. It promotes a culture of lawfulness around the globe that provides education, training and supports the full participation of women.

International Day of Women Judges: Significance

UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 5 is Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls. Their goal is to achieve progress across all Development goals and to add a gender perspective to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. The representation of women in the judicial system is significant for many reasons which ensure that the legal system is developed with society in mind. It also inspires the next generation of women judges and advocates to achieve their goals.

The UN believes that through active participation of women on equal terms at all levels of decision making will the world be able to achieve sustainable development, peace and democracy.

