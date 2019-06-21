Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
» »
1-min read

International Day of Yoga 2019: Quotes that Will Inspire You to Strike a Pose

On International Yoga Day 2019, we bring to you a collection of inspiring quotes that will motivate you strike a pose.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
International Day of Yoga 2019: Quotes that Will Inspire You to Strike a Pose
Image: Instagram/ Deepika Mehta
Loading...

Celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year, International Day of Yoga aims to form a community where people resort to the practice of yoga, to eliminate all types of negativity from their lives.

The idea of Yoga Day was first proposed to United Nations way back in 2014 by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Soon after the proposal, on December 11, 2014, UN declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

So as the World is all geared up to celebrate Yoga Day this coming Friday, we bring to you a collection of inspiring quotes that will motivate you strike a pose:

“You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.”

- Sharon Gannon

“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built.”

- Rumi

"The gift of learning to meditate is the greatest gift you can give yourself in this lifetime."

- Sogyal Rinpoche

“A photographer gets people to pose for him. A yoga instructor gets people to pose for themselves.”

- T. Guillemets

“Yoga is the practice of quieting the mind.”

- Patanjali

“The yoga mat is a good place to turn when talk therapy and antidepressants aren’t enough.”

- Amy Weintraub

“Yoga is possible for anybody who really wants it. Yoga is universal… But don’t approach yoga with a business mind looking for worldly gain.” –

- Sri Krishna Pattabhi Jois

“Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured.”

- B.K.S. Iyengar

“REAL Peace is always unshakable... Bliss is unchanged by gain or loss.”

- Yogi Bhajan

"Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry of movements."

- Amit Ray

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram