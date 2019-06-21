International Day of Yoga 2019: Quotes that Will Inspire You to Strike a Pose

Celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year, International Day of Yoga aims to form a community where people resort to the practice of yoga, to eliminate all types of negativity from their lives.

The idea of Yoga Day was first proposed to United Nations way back in 2014 by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Soon after the proposal, on December 11, 2014, UN declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

So as the World is all geared up to celebrate Yoga Day this coming Friday, we bring to you a collection of inspiring quotes that will motivate you strike a pose:

“You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.”

- Sharon Gannon

“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built.”

- Rumi

"The gift of learning to meditate is the greatest gift you can give yourself in this lifetime."

- Sogyal Rinpoche

“A photographer gets people to pose for him. A yoga instructor gets people to pose for themselves.”

- T. Guillemets

“Yoga is the practice of quieting the mind.”

- Patanjali

“The yoga mat is a good place to turn when talk therapy and antidepressants aren’t enough.”

- Amy Weintraub

“Yoga is possible for anybody who really wants it. Yoga is universal… But don’t approach yoga with a business mind looking for worldly gain.” –

- Sri Krishna Pattabhi Jois

“Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured.”

- B.K.S. Iyengar

“REAL Peace is always unshakable... Bliss is unchanged by gain or loss.”

- Yogi Bhajan

"Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry of movements."

- Amit Ray

