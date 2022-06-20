International Day Of Yoga 2022: Asanas You Should Do Everyday to Stay Fit and Healthy

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022: Yoga is one of the oldest forms of spiritual exercise that has long been used to heal both body and mind. While for some, it is a means to stay fit, for others, it is an amalgamation of disciplines that paves the way towards enlightenment.

Despite being centuries old, yoga’s miraculous benefits have recently come to light. Now, not just in India but people across the globe have turned to yoga while incorporating it in their daily life. With its immense advantages, the discipline has emerged as a modern-day panacea for a host of problems that humans face.

On the International Day of Yoga, let us look at some of the best yoga poses or asanas you must try.

Mountain pose (Tadasana)

To perform Tadasana, first lift your toes, fan them out and place them back on the ground. Engage the muscles in front of your legs and try to draw them upwards. Next, rotate your thighs inwards while maintaining the natural curve of your spin. Shrug your shoulders to the ears before rolling them back. Check the alignment points and take 5-10 breaths in this position.

Deep breathing (Pranayama)

In this asana, take a steady breath through both nostrils while sitting and continue to inhale until you reach your lung capacity Try holding your breath for a second after which constrict some breath at the back of the throat. Exhale slowly and repeat the exercise. Pranayam asana helps in balancing the natural breathing cycle and also facilitates mental and physical balance without causing strain.

Cat pose (Marjariasana)

Get on all fours with hands and knees on the floor and spine in neutral position. Lift your head, relax your shoulders, and look straight. Exhale while switching to the cat pose. Make your spine bend outwards and tuck in the tailbone. Release the head toward the floor and relax.

Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

While lying down, facing the floor, place your palms flat on the ground under your shoulders. Keep your neck in neutral position and anchor the pubic bone to the floor. Inhale while lifting the chest off the floor while keeping the elbows still hugging your sides. Exhale while gazing at the floor and neck in the neutral position.

Diamond pose (Vajrasana)

Sit on a flat surface or floor while kneeling and fold the knees and ankles backwards. The feet should be in line with the legs while facing upwards. Place your buttocks on the heels and sit back on your legs while exhaling. Keep the spine, head, and neck straight and close your eyes before deep breathing.

Place your right palm on right knee and left palm on left knee. Keep the chin parallel to the floor and look straight. Breathe in and out at a natural pace. Then, inhale deeply while counting till four and exhale slowly for eight counts.

