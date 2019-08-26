International Dog Day 2019: 5 Pooches that Made it Big on Instagram

International Dog Day is celebrated annually on August 26 and encourages dog ownership of all breeds, irrespective of their pedigree. The day celebrates mutts, mixes, pure breeds and pooches of every kind possible.

Considered to be man's best friend, it is no secret that dogs make us happy. Scientists believe that a major source of people’s positive reactions to pets comes from oxytocin, a hormone whose many functions include stimulating social bonding, relaxation and trust and easing stress. Notably, as per a research paper published in ScienceDirect has shown that when humans interact with dogs, oxytocin levels increase in both species. Furthermore, a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology revealed that pet owners exhibited greater self-esteem and were more physically fit than non-owners.

On the occasion of International Dog Day, here's looking at 5 pooches that made it big on Instagram.

Jiff the Pomeranian

With 9.3 million followers on Instagram, this is one of the most famous pooches on Instagram. The famous pom has already met stars Ariana Grande and has even featured in Katy Perry's music video for Dark Horse. He even has his own brand of collectables.

Loki

The wolfdog who is a husky/ malamute or husky/ arctic wolf mix is another famous Insta pooch with one blue eye and the other brown. He boasts of over 2 million followers and has a profile which reads, "Why does watching a dog be a dog fill one with happiness?"

Yoji and Viktor

The whippets from Berlin have another famed pooch account on Instagram, showcasing white on white images, perhaps owing to their white coats. They have over 71 thousand followers on Instagram.

Winston

Described as "The unicorn of Corgis" and "Unicorgi", the unusually coloured corgi (all white, as opposed to the normal white and brown patches) has over 233 thousand followers on Instagram and is a resident of New York City.

Tonkey

The Shar-Pei has over 338 thousand followers on Instagram and is famed for her wrinkly face and blue eyes. Tonkey is famous for her bear-like face, an adorable snout and a number of quirky hashtags. Most of the time Tonkey is pictured sleeping or looking extremely sleepy.

