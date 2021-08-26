International Dog Day 2021: Best Dog Breeds You Can Adopt Today

Nobody can ever melt hearts like man’s best friend, and every year on August 26, International Dog Day is observed to appreciate this relationship between man and canine. Dogs do a great deal for us humans, from keeping us safe while working with emergency services to assisting those who are blind, deaf, or impaired. Take some time on this special day to acknowledge the love and value that dogs offer to our lives, and help abandoned and abused dogs.

When someone purchases an exotic dog from a breeder or a pet store, the dogs in animal shelters and on the streets lose an opportunity to find a loving home. Many Indian breeds are as clever, sociable, and devoted as their foreign counterparts.

Unfortunately, the fervour for western canine breeds is jeopardising many of these great desi breeds, despite the fact that they are considerably better adapted to the Indian environment. So, without further ado, here are some Indian dog breeds that make fantastic friends and are ideal alternatives for any dog lover.

INDIAN SPITZ

Indian Spitz, the most popular Indian dog breed in the 1980s and 1990s, are great family dogs that, due to their compact to medium size, are well-suited to today’s suburban living. They’re really sociable, adorable, energetic, and intelligent. Furthermore, their easygoing attitude is ideal for first-time pet owners.

HIMACHALI HOUNDS

Himachali hound dogs, also known as Gaddi Kutta or mastiffs, are huge and fluffy, owing to their home location being areas of the western Himalayas as well as parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Despite their origins as hunting dogs, they are now frequently utilised by local shepherds. This breed’s hefty build, thick hair, and bulk enable it to not only withstand harsh climate conditions but also to repel assaults from wild creatures in the area.

PARIAH DOGS

The Indian Pariah Dog is the subcontinent’s most basic indigenous dog breed. They live a long time, are less prone to illness, and require very little upkeep. They do, however, require regular walks and exercise to keep up with their lively temperament. They are devoted, protective, sociable, and social, although they do not always get along with other dogs or pets.

COMBAI

Combais are famed for their endurance and devotion, having originated in the mountainous highlands of the Western Ghats. Although, like Rajapalayam and other unusual breeds, it is on the verge of extinction due to a lack of knowledge and demand for domestication, Combai dogs are exceptionally clever, smart, and strong. This tan-colored dog breed is noted for being active, fierce, and sociable, making it an excellent security dog.

RAJAPALYAM

The royal Rajapalayam breed is claimed to have originated in South India, namely Tamil Nadu, and is named after the city of Virudhunagar district in the state’s Rajapalayam region. It was traditionally employed to protect palaces and even fight battles. These canines, lean and strong with a thin white coat, have been documented in history for being taught to fight with troops in the Polygar and Carnatic wars. As a result, they are also known as Polygar hounds.

KUMAON MASTIFF

This dog breed from Uttarakhand is fierce and strong, and it is regarded as one of India’s most valuable house defenders. Originally used to guard and defend the cattle of villages in Kumaon’s mountainous hills, this breed is likewise in danger of extinction, with just a few hundred remaining today. Kumaon Mastiffs resemble old Great Danes in appearance, being muscular with a short, silky coat and a strong neck.

STRAY DOGS

Because of their robust immune systems and ability to adjust to Indian conditions, raising mongrels and strays is much simpler than keeping an exotic pet at home. Strays are equally clever and sensitive to their surroundings, so training them to watch over your home is not a tough chore. Strays are born into a competitive, hazardous, and challenging environment yet still manage to live, which speaks much about their adaptability.

