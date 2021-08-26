International Dog Day 2021: Here’s Why Dogs Are Our Best Friends Forever

Happy International Dog Day! As we celebrate this day, we already know in our heart that the pooches are too adorable to be dedicated just one day to - they are to be celebrated every day, every moment, and for all their lives. They make our lives better, our moods happier and our homes a little warmer. They are there on our bad days, silently perched on our lap, and also on our good days, jumping around. Man’s best friend is always a dog, and will always remain so.

As we celebrate international dog day, let’s look at five of the features of our furry friends that make them so adorable and just the best one to have around:

We share a mutually beneficial relationship

Dogs stay with us for food, love and shelter, while we stay with them because they provide us with the emotional support and consistency that no one else can give so unconditionally. They are loyal and the warmest companions.

Dogs can go any lengths to save their humans

There have been so many instances where the pet pooches put their lives on the line just to save their humans from any danger. A dog’s love for us is beyond our understanding, and they would always choose us over themselves.

They are the happiest when you come back home

We have to agree to this in unison - no one’s happier when we return back to home after a hard day, than our dog. They wag their tail, jump all over our body and just can’t get enough of us. They miss us when we are not there, they wait for us as long as we stay out and are most elated when we return. They make our homes a little better, and our homecoming so much more worth it.

They are always there for us

No matter what happens, no matter where we are, a dog will never leave you alone. There have also been incidents where dogs, once lost, find their way back to home, just to be back with their humans.

They teach us about life

Dogs take each day with happiness, a wet nose and a wagging tail. Even if they are sick sometimes, their excitement on seeing us never depletes. They teach us how to love unconditionally, be loyal and dedicated, and be there for our friends and family, in all situations.

Don’t forget to give your pooch the biggest hug today. It’s their day, afterall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here