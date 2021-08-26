International Dog Day 2021: Signs You Need a Dog in Your Life

Since 2004, August 26 has been celebrated as International Dog Day, worldwide, every year. Dogs are such wonderful companions capable of bringing so much joy in your life. Adopting a dog could be the best thing, in fact. That being a dog parent would be the most fulfilling and gratifying experience, there is no doubt about that. There have been plenty of scientific data that reveal why dogs are the best pets. So, for those who are wondering whether it would be a good idea to get a dog; or caught between dog vs cat dilemma, look no further.

On International Dog Day, we present to you a list of signs that indicate you need to get a dog:

Irresistible urge to play and hold them in your arms

You have the habit of jumping with joy whenever you spot a furry canine; and immediately go ahead and pet every dog/puppy you come across. Your heart melts at their sight. These are clear indications that you supremely love dogs and ought to make them a part of your life.

Urge to nurture

Lately, if you’ve been experiencing this inclination to nurture something, and more importantly finding it difficult to erase this feeling (it has been months, or a year) you better get ready to give in to the urge. It’s time that you adopt the most affectionate creature, the puppy/dog who will reward you with selfless love.

Okay with the ‘less than perfect’ look in your home

Having a dog as a pet would certainly make the job of keeping the house absolutely well organized, difficult. Marks of muddy paws, dog hair, toys on couches would be a common affair. But somehow, you don’t seem to mind that. You’re alright with your house being slightly messy. Then go adopt a dog right away. You would be an amazing dog parent.

Extra time, no rigid, packed schedule

If you’ve got some time to spare and feel like whiling away 45 minutes a day would not affect your work schedule, then no worries. You would do a great job in taking your dog for a walk, playing and training it.

Research done

Another sign that you are ready to get a dog is that you’ve done thorough research on dog adoption. Getting educated is the first step that many avoid unless they are actually keen to adopt.

Patience, money

If you’re financially at a stable position, and feel no qualms to invest in your goal of getting a dog, then go for it without thinking further. Having a dog as a pet means it will require you to be financially viable and also patient in life. If you got both, then there’s no stopping you.

Go get yourself a dog this international dog day and have a happy, fun life.

