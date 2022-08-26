International Dog Day: 4 Reasons Why Adopting a Doggo Improves Your life

Every year, on August 26, we celebrate the existence of our furry friends by dedicating a special day to celebrate a dog’s unconditional love for humans. The day is marked as International Dog Day. Dogs are deemed to be the best friends of humans and having one at home is nothing short of a blessing.

On the occasion of International Dog Day here are the 4 best reasons why adopting a pet dog will make your life better.

Great emotional support

Without even trying, dogs provide us with the best emotional support. Petting or stroking a dog automatically fills our hearts with glee whenever we feel stressed or are burdened by the hardships of life. The furry canines running toward us, wagging their tails and licking our faces, lift our mood in an instant.

Provide protection

Dogs are known to be fierce protectors. When at night you and your family are in a deep slumber, even the slightest noise alerts the dogs and they raise an alarm. These furry animals are known for their blind loyalty to their owners. If you have a pet dog at home, be assured that they will protect you from harm at the cost of their lives.

Helps us to stay active

When you have a pet dog at home, you have to take proper care of the canine, bathe it once a week, take it out on walks, and might even have to play toss and fetch with it. These activities force you to stay on your toes and remain active. This in turn makes you stay fit and healthy as you are always on the go, boosting your well-being.

Makes you socialise

Another important aspect our furry friends help us with is socialising. Not moving out of the house and staying in can make us prone to loneliness and depression, which can turn out to be fatal in the long run. However, pet dogs make it a point to drag us out of the confines of our houses to take them out for walks or runs and in a way help us interact with a lot of people outside.

