2-min read

International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte Dazzles with Sacred Games, Lust Stories Team

Radhika Apte shone the brightest as she made an appearance twice on the red carpet - for 'Lust Stories' as well as for 'Sacred Games'.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte Dazzles with Sacred Games, Lust Stories Team
Image: Radhika Apte in NYC

India had its moment at the 47th International Emmy Awards as the cast and makers of the shows nominated for the event sparked on the red carpet. The anthology of four short stories, ‘Lust Stories’, produced by Netflix, was nominated under Best TV Movie/Mini-series category and ‘Sacred Games’ was up for Best Drama Series. Reality show ‘The Remix’ was up for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and ‘Witness: India's Forbidden Love’ for Best Documentary.

The nominations were announced for 11 categories and 44 nominees for the same are from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Despite no awards for India in the extravagant event, the actors and filmmakers truly had their time. Radhika Apte shone the brightest as she made an appearance twice on the red carpet - for Lust Stories as well as for Sacred Games. The 34-year-old was up for the category of Best Actress for Lust Stories. The award eventually went to Hungarian actress Marina Gera.

As filmmaker and producer Karan Johar rightly told NDTV before the event, “Whether we win or lose, we will party,” the whole team followed this idea and had a gala evening. Johar had a true fanboy moment when he met the producers of ‘Game of Thrones’, David Benoif and D. B Weiss.

Other Indian celebs who attended the event were directors Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap, who were part of ‘Lust Stories’. ‘Sacred Games’ team Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kubra Sait and director Vikramaditya Motwane was also present at the red carpet.

