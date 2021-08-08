International Female Orgasm Day 2021: All You Need to Know

August 8 is observed as Dia Internacional del Orgasmo Femenino aka International Day of the Female Orgasm. The day was established by Brazil to celebrate a woman’s right to reach a sexual climax. The day originated in the northeastern town of Esperantina in Brazil. The Councillor of the people of Esperantina, Arimateio Dantas dedicated a day to the female orgasm as compensation for the “sexual debt” he owed his own wife. The movement really kicked off, and now it is one of the most popular holidays in Brazil. The day is observed in Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Norway as well.

As the day is dedicated to female orgasm, one must know that it should be as important as men’s. Latest statistics into global sexual behaviour revealed that just one-third of women actually experience the orgasm.

Here’s all you need to know about International Female Orgasm Day 2021

1. International Day of the Female Orgasm is not just a holiday that allows a woman to get her big release but it’s an actual law in Brazil. Dantas passed the law to raise awareness about female sexuality and the female body.

2. According to a Planned Parenthood study, over 30 per cent of women actually didn’t get to climax during sex which means about one in every three women do not have orgasms during sex. Over 80 per cent of women struggle to get an orgasm from vaginal intercourse alone.

3. Although bedroom moves play a significant role in a woman’s orgasm, her mental wellbeing is also responsible for the same. If a woman’s mind isn’t in the game, then the chances of their partner getting her orgasm becomes tough.

4. Though we have mostly heard about erectile dysfunction among man i.e, a man’s inability to develop or maintain an erection during sex, women also suffer female sexual dysfunction or FSD. It is a woman’s inability to orgasm and nearly 43 per cent of women suffer from FSD.

5. Orgasms don’t just have to necessarily come with sex. Some women even experience orgasms spontaneously doing day-to-day activities. The increased blood flow to the genitals and vibration of or contact with the clitoris or the general relaxation of a massage can also make it happen.

