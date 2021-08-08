International Forgiveness Day 2021: Images, Messages and Quotes to Share

The day, as the name suggests, aims at seeking and forgiving people around us. To forgive a person who has hurt you is beneficial for your peace. Whenever an individual let’s go of hurt or anger against another person, they are free of the negative emotions that they have been piling up. This further helps in feeling lighter and makes sure that you have space to feel better emotions. Forgiveness and kindness are also the two major things that all religions across the world teach. So, if you are holding a grudge against someone, or are angry with them make sure you get rid of that emotion on International Forgiveness Day.

Here is a look at some quotes on forgiveness by some prominent people across the globe:

Forgiveness is the sweetest revenge. – Isaac Friedmann

True forgiveness is when you can say, “Thank you for that experience.” – Oprah Winfrey

Not forgiving is like drinking rat poison and then waiting for the rat to die. – Anne Lamott

Forgiving is rediscovering the shining path of peace that at first you thought others took away when they betrayed you. – Dodinsky

Forgiveness is not always easy. At times, it feels more painful than the wound we suffered, to forgive the one that inflicted it. And yet, there is no peace without forgiveness. – Marianne Williamson

Forgiveness is a funny thing. It warms the heart and cools the sting. – William Arthur Ward

Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future. – Paul Boese

Forgiveness is the key that unlocks the door of resentment and the handcuffs of hatred. It is a power that breaks the chains of bitterness and the shackles of selfishness. – Corrie ten Boom

Holding on to anger, resentment and hurt only gives you tense muscles, a headache and a sore jaw from clenching your teeth. Forgiveness gives you back the laughter and the lightness in your life. — Joan Lunden

You can send these messages to your near and dear ones on International Forgiveness Day 2021 to motivate them for forgiving people:

Forgiving someone is not so difficult if you want your own peace of mind. Happy International Forgiveness Day!

If you don’t forgive a person then you keep living with a bad memory. This International Forgiveness Day, forgive those who have not even apologized.

International Forgiveness Day is a reminder that we must always forgive those who have asked for forgiveness, not just for them but for our own selves as well.

Asking for forgiveness demands strength but forgiving someone demands more strength. Happy International Forgiveness Day 2021!

It is surely not easy to forgive people for their mistakes because it is the gesture of courageous souls. Make sure you forgive the ones who have hurt you on International Forgiveness Day!

