International Forgiveness Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes to Help You Let Go of the Past

International Forgiveness Day is celebrates across the world on the first Sunday of August to spread awareness about the healing power that the special gesture of forgiveness holds. The day celebrates goodwill among people and celebrates the practice of forgiveness. Keeping grudges against anyone won’t let us move ahead in our life and hence one should move on by forgiving others and forgetting past experiences. The art of forgiveness encourages compassion among people to lead happy and peaceful life.

To understand the importance of forgiveness in our lives, here are 10 great quotes on forgiveness by famous personalities

1. It is human to err, it is divine to forgive - Alexander Pope

2. When you hold resentment toward another, you are bound to that person or condition by an emotional link that is stronger than steel. Forgiveness is the only way to dissolve that link and get free -Catherine Ponder

3. Always forgive your enemies – nothing annoys them so much -Oscar Wilde

4. True forgiveness is when you can say, “Thank you for that experience.” — Oprah Winfrey

5. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong - Mahatma Gandhi

6. Be the one who nurtures and builds. Be the one who has an understanding and a forgiving heart one who looks for the best in people. Leave people better than you found them — Marvin J. Ashton

7. Without forgiveness life is governed by an endless cycle of resentment and retaliation — Roberto Assagioli

8. Forgiveness is the fragrance that the violet sheds on the heel that has crushed it - Mark Twain

9. A broken friendship that is mended through forgiveness can be even stronger than it once was — Stephen Richards

10. Forgive others not because they deserve forgiveness, but because you deserve peace — Jonathan Huie

