International Forgiveness Day 2021: Why Should You Forgive Somebody Who Betrayed You?

International Forgiveness Day 2021 is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. The day is an opportunity for every individual to forgive the ones who have hurt them, and move on without any hard feelings against one another. It is true that betrayal by a known person is extremely hurtful and is certainly not easy to forget. However, holding a grudge against your loved one who let you down will only further make you feel sad and heartbroken, so for your own sake it is best if you forgive and forget.

Most of the time we as individuals are unable to forgive the people who betray us because of our ego. In such a situation, it is best to analyse the kind of relationship you share with that person and reason out how your bond with them is far more superior and important than the negative emotions that you have for them. This will not only help you in forgiving them but will also make you realise the importance of that person in your life.

Many times those who have wronged us do not bother to seek forgiveness as we sulk and hurt because of the way they have behaved with us. Sadness, sorrow, frustration and anger in such a situation are absolutely normal but the bigger question is till when do you want to hold on to these emotions?

Would you not want to lead a life filled with joy and happiness? Do you not deserve to be at peace? The answer to all of these questions is a big yes. So, for your peace of mind and wellbeing it is best if you forget and forgive the person who has betrayed you. This will not only make you feel like a bigger person but may also eventually make them realise their mistake and apologise to you for the wrong they have done.

