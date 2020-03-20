International Happiness Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance

The need to spread happiness is increasing as the world is grappling with the menace of coronavirus, which has created an environment of fear and panic. In order to outspread happiness, the world celebrates International Happiness Day on March 20 every year.

International Happiness Day was conceptualized and founded by Jayme Illien, CEO of the United Nations New World Order project in 2006 to push forward happiness as a fundamental human right.

The United Nations has observed this day since 2013 as a way to recognise the importance of happiness.

International Happiness Day 2020 Theme

In the light of growing cases of coronavirus cases across the world, the theme for this year’s International Happiness Day is “HAPPINESS FOR ALL, TOGETHER”. The UN has decided this theme to promote worldwide solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19.

This International Happiness Day, the UN has urged all the countries to unite in solidarity to contain the spread of coronavirus.

International Happiness Day 2020 Background

The United Nations General Assembly on July 12, 2012, marked March 20 as the International Happiness Day, keeping in view the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals. The resolution for declaration of March 20 as International Happiness Day was brought by Bhutan, which acknowledges the value of national happiness over national income.

In order to realise the goal of Happiness Day, the UN also mooted the idea of a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth. These discussions led to the UN recognising the need for sustainable development and poverty eradication.

International Happiness Day 2020 celebrations

As people across the world are advised to practice self-quarantine, the UN has asked people to take the "Ten Steps to Global Happiness" challenge and call to action.

Step 1: Tell Everyone

Step 2: Do What Makes You Happy

Step 3: Give and Spread Happiness To Others

Step 4: Celebrate a Happiness Month Event

Ste 5: Share happiness on social media

Step 6: Promote the UN 'Happiness Resolutions'

Step 7: Read and Share the World Happiness Reports

Step 8: Advance the UN's Global Goals

Step 9: Become a Global Partner & Ambassador

Step 10: Adopt and Spread Happytalism

