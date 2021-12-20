International Human Solidarity Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

International Human Solidarity Day 2021: December 20 is marked as the International Human Solidarity Day (IHSD). It is a United Nations observance day that honors ‘unity in diversity’. On the occasion of this eventful day that values universal solidarity, let’s find out more about it in terms of its theme, history and significance:

The IHSD aims to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication. It strives to boost the economic, social and cultural solidarity of people all over the world. The theme is centered around promoting cultural equality, social justice that is directed towards human and social development (specifically in developing countries). The theme remains the same every year.

International Human Solidarity Day: History

The IHSD is conceived on the basic premise that every citizen needs to be aware of the importance of human solidarity.

It was on December 22, 2005, the UN General Assembly declared ‘solidarity’ to be one of the most crucial pillars of human relationship. Keeping this in mind, the UN decided to dedicate December 20, as the day to celebrate IHSD worldwide, to drive home the importance of solidarity in ensuring equality and social justice across diverse cultures in the world.

A World Solidarity Fund was introduced on December 20, 2002 by the UN General Assembly to alleviate poverty worldwide.

It became part of the Trust Fund of the UN’s Development Program in February 2003.

International Human Solidarity Day: Significance

The IHSD focuses on devising new initiatives to address global challenges in terms of poverty, sustainable development and overall well-being and world peace. Its significance lies in reminding the government to honor the international commitments and agreements directed towards getting rid of inequality. The event endeavors to create discussion and debates on the topic of enhancing human solidarity and tolerance.

The logo for the IHSD is etched considering the theme of this international event. It has 4 humans surrounding the earth with their arms outstretched. The different colors of the arms symbolises the unity in diversity.

