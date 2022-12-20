International Human Solidarity Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL HUMAN SOLIDARITY DAY 2022: International Human Solidarity Day (IHSD) is observed annually on December 20 across the globe to celebrate the ideal of unity in diversity. IHSD highlights the goal of the United Nations and its member states to create awareness about poverty and the need to reduce poverty in independent nations. As part of the UN’s Sustainable Development agenda, IHSD is promoted by the World Solidarity Fund and United Nations Development Programme. Below, we look at the theme, history and significance of this annual celebration.

International Human Solidarity Day 2022: Theme

The International Human Solidarity Day was developed on the theme of human unity for a common purpose. In this case, that common objective is the elimination of poverty. IHSD is observed by the UN globally to urge the world citizenry to unite for the above-mentioned cause.

International Human Solidarity Day: History

As per the United Nations Millennium Declaration published on September 18, 2000, the word ‘solidarity’ was added to the UN as one of the fundamental values that are to be essential for international relations.

On the Solidarity issues, the UN resolution document states, “Global challenges must be managed in a way that distributes the costs and burdens fairly in accordance with basic principles of equity and social justice. Those who suffer or who benefit least deserve help from those who benefit most.”

On December 20, 2002, the UN General Assembly introduced a World Solidarity Fund to help counter global poverty. This got included in the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) trust fund in February 2003. To commemorate the above day, the UN declared December 20 as International Human Solidarity Day.

International Human Solidarity Day: Significance

The celebration of the International Day of Human Solidarity is a significant step in the aim of the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda for 2030, to eradicate poverty in all its forms across the globe. The annual celebration reminds world citizens of the issues faced by poor people and nations affected by poverty. The day serves to remind governments, civil society members and other institutions that poverty can tackled and eradicated only through a united effort to help usher in an era where social equality, dignity and justice prevails

