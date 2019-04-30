International Jazz Day 2019: Events & Venues for Jazz Lovers in India

International Jazz Day (IJD) 2019 is celebrated annually on April 30. In 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated April 29 as International Jazz Day “in order to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe.”The 2019 edition will be launched in Australia and will be celebrated in more than 190 countries around the world. Jazz fans in India can visit these venues to celebrate the International Jazz Day.Curated by Louiz Banks and put together by Gigatainment, the event will feature some of the “finest jazz artists in India, some of whom are world renowned,” according to organizers.: NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400021: 19:00Mumbaikars can also visit Toast and Tonic, BKC, where The Bombay Jazz Club will be celebrating the International Jazz Day 2019 by featuring leading Jazz Pianist, Karim Ellaboudi with Latin Percussionist Emmanuel Simon together with the city’s long-standing bassist D.Wood “as they bring you their flavour of Latin Jazz.”Jet Airways- Godrej Building, Unit 1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 40005121:00Mumbai’s Flea Bazar Café 4 will feature Ahora Flamenco, followed by Many Roots Ensemble, DA Trio to the grand finalé by the Adil Manuel Collective which is 12-16 piece ensembles.Venue Details: Unit No 5, 1st Floor, Trade View Building, Oasis City Complex, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel, MumbaiThe Piano Man Jazz ClubThe Piano Man will host 20 artists covering various different styles for an incredible evening to showcase the harmony that can be created when people work together – whether in a jazz ensemble or as a community or as a group of nations working together.B6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave, Opposite Deer Park, New Delhi, 11002918:00American Embassy School Stein LibraryThe jazz band at the American Embassy School in New Delhi, India will hold a mini concert and jam session in the library during lunch.Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021: 12:00Jazz Goa will organize a concert featuring over thirty artists at the Goa State Central Library auditorium in Panjim. This year the curtain raiser is thirteen-year-old harmonica prodigy Rohan Singhal, organizers say.Singhal will be joined by teenagers Nathan Fernandez on piano, Gavin Ferreira on drums and twelve-year-old Kian Manuel on tabla. Also performing will be house band Jazz Junction featuring singer Daniella Rodrigues, guitarist Gerard Machado, pianist Tony Dias, bassist Colin D’Cruz and drummer Angelo Colaco will showcase singers Akshada Talaulikar, Shubhangi Joshi, Elodie Nazareth, Joanne DaCunha, Sylvia Monteiro, Sherize Monteiro, Shanice Monteiro, Natasha Abreu, Sandhya D’Mello, Dipmala Roy, Brenda Menezes, Maria Meireles, Ernest Flanagan, Keith Antao and Seby Fernandes, flautist Prashant Mahale, percussionists Dipak Manerikar, Allan Moraes and Carlos Gonsalves, pianists Tommy Menezes, Jason Quadros and Sancho Menezes and a “few more surprise entries.”Sanskrutu Bhavan Patto, Panjim, Goa – 403001: 20:00 - 23:00