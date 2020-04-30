International Jazz Day 2020: Date, History and Significance

International Jazz Day is celebrated on April 30 to mark the culmination of the Jazz Appreciation Month and also to highlight Jazz’s diplomatic role of uniting people across the world.

The idea of celebrating this day came from Herbie Hancock, who happens to be a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador as well as a renowned jazz pianist. April 30 was formally designated as the International Jazz Day by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in the year 2011.

On this day, people across communities, come together to know more about the dance form, including its impact, its origin and its future. The day is led by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and Herbie Hancock. The main responsibility of planning producing and promoting the day is undertaken by a non-profit organisation named Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz.

For the year 2020, South Africa’s Cape Town was chosen as the Global Host City, wherein an extensive program of education and community outreach activities were planned. However, the same has now been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The day will now be celebrated online and will be hosted by Herbie. The Global Concert will be live-streamed at 3:00 pm US eastern time on jazzday.com. The event will witness performances by Marcus Miller, Dianne Reeves, Lang Lang, Charlie Puth, Cécile McLorin Salvant, John McLaughlin, Ben Williams, Lizz Wright, John Scofield, Igor Butman, Evgeny Pobozhiy, Youn Sun Nah, A Bu, Jane Monheit, Joey DeFrancesco, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sibongile Khumalo, Alune Wade, John Beasley, and others.

The noted Jazz pianist also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to appeal to people for joining the day's celebration. He said, "Join us for @IntlJazzDayas we embrace the values and messages embodied by Jazz - freedom of expression, peace, dialogue among people, and human dignity."

Join us for @IntlJazzDay as we embrace the values and messages embodied by Jazz - freedom of expression, peace, dialogue among people, and human dignity. https://t.co/AH83x2UzLs https://t.co/s81saX0PBN — Herbie Hancock (@herbiehancock) April 29, 2020

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365