International Joke Day 2021: History, Significance, Quotes and Images to Share

As July 1 is being celebrated as National Doctors’ Day, medicines must be on your mind. But it is said, laughter is the best medicine. And what better can be the occasion be to celebrate International Joke Day also on July 1. This day encourages people to keep all there problems on one side and share jokes and humorous videos with others.

INTERNATIONAL JOKE DAY 2021: HISTORY

It is believed that the day was first created by author Wayne Reinagel in 1994. The holiday was used to promote his joke books, the first of which was 250 Funniest Office Jokes, Memos & Cartoon Pinups. He chose July 1 as the date because it was the halfway point of the year.

INTERNATIONAL JOKE DAY 2021: FAMOUS QUOTES AND IMAGES TO SHARE:

I don’t mind making jokes, but I don’t want to look like one. ― Marilyn Monroe

Most jokes state a bitter truth. ― Larry Gelbart

I detest jokes - when somebody tells me one, I feel my IQ dropping; the brain cells start to disappear. But something is funny when the person delivering the line doesn’t know it’s funny or doesn’t treat it as a joke. Maybe it comes from a place of truth, or it’s a sort of rage against society. ― Johnny Depp

Everyone has a sense of humor. If you don’t laugh at jokes, you probably laugh at opinions. ― Criss Jami

People confuse the subject of the joke with the target of the joke, and they’re very rarely the same. ― Ricky Gervais

