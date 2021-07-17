International Justice Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

International Justice Day is marked on July 17, also known as World Day of International Justice or International Criminal Justice Day. The day brings together all people who want to support justice, advocate victims’ rights, and aid in the prevention of crime that threatens the world’s peace, safety, and well-being.

International Justice Day: History

This day is designated as World Day for International Justice since it marks the 20th anniversary of the Rome Statute’s adoption in 1998. The International Criminal Court (ICC) was formed with the aid of this treaty. Since that day in 1998, 139 nations have signed the court’s treaty, and over 80 countries, representing every area of the world, have recognized it.

International Justice Day: Theme

This year’s World Social Justice Day subject is “social justice in the digital economy”. Technological developments over the last decade have aided humans in navigating the perilous terrain of a globe ravaged by Covid-19. Employees were able to work from home because of what the UN refers to as “digital labour platforms," which gave “income-generating possibilities and advantages from flexible work arrangements." However, this has compounded concerns about the regularity of employment and income, the ability to organise or join trade unions, and the utilisation of skills.

International Justice Day 2021: Significance

This day is observed because it is critical to raise public awareness and unity in favour of justice, as well as to promote victims’ rights. This day also draws individuals from all around the world to focus on critical concerns. It defends individuals from various crimes and cautions those who endanger the nation’s peace, security, and well-being.

Various activities are being held throughout the world to celebrate this day and to promote the International Criminal Court (ICC). This day is also promoted by a number of news outlets, newspapers, and radio stations. Several organisational groups draw people’s attention to certain concerns such as violence against women, genocide, and so on.

