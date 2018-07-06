English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
International Kissing Day – 11 Fun Facts About Puckering Up
The International Kissing Day has been observed worldwide since 2006 as an annual event.
Picture for only representation purpose. (AP)
International Kissing Day is an unofficial commemoration of lovers who pucker up to celebrate love. The International Kissing Day has been observed worldwide since 2006 as an annual event, however, the art of kissing dates back to times unknown and the science of kissing is called philematology. Bonobos - the most intelligent primates kiss with their tongues, and our brains have special neurons that help locate lips even in dark. Here’s a list of 11 fun facts about Kissing:
1. You burn as many as 6.5 calories (or more) in a One-Minute lip locking move – that’s good news for the calorie-conscious generation, besides kissing leaves you breathless making you gasp for more oxygen. Let us also tell you the muscle that helps you pucker up – ‘orbicularis oris’ (thank us later for this neo-age code word).
2. Now a bad news for hygiene freaks – you exchange bacteria from 10 million to 1 billion during a single kiss. But don’t worry, a lip lock also gives your teeth a plaque-dispersing bath.
3. The infamous French Kiss was originally known as Soul Kiss in France as the ancient culture believed the mouth to mouth contact synthesized two lovers’ souls together as one.
4. The Romans categorize lip-kiss in two categories viz Basium – a peck on the lips and Savolium – a deep kiss. Back home, the Kama Sutra lists 30+ types of kisses, (no wonder ancient Indians were way ahead of time).
5. The Romans introduced kissing as a signing of pact between two souls during wedding ceremonies.
6. Lips are 100x more sensitive than even tips of our fingers – no wonder they are the favorite spot to express love and sentiments for your lover. As per a survey, men who are serious about a relationship find kissing more interesting than anything else.
7. Did you know, as per a research 5% of people aged 45+ smooch at least 31 times a week, (that’s a whole lotta tongue lashing and age is just a number).
8. The first on-screen kiss was filmed in 1896 - The May Irwin-John C. Rice Kiss which lasted 30 seconds.
9. The sexiest on-screen kiss of all times has been time and again rendered to the kiss between Ingrid Bergman and Cary Grant in Notorious (1946).
10. The first film with as many as 127 kisses is Don Juan (1926) featuring John Barrymore and Mary Astor.
11. Lastly, as per several surveys, an average person spends two weeks of his/her life – Kissing!
