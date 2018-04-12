English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
International Kissing Day 2018: Get Ready To Pucker Up With These Lip Colors
Let's celebrate International Kissing Day 2018!
Image Courtesy: Reuters
Earlier this month, US chain restaurant Villa Italian Kitchen announced the launch of a pizza-flavored lipstick in honor of International Kissing Day, which some will be celebrating this April 13. Here are five hot new lip colors perfect for puckering up.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
