International Kissing Day 2018: Get Ready To Pucker Up With These Lip Colors

Let's celebrate International Kissing Day 2018!

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 12, 2018, 8:12 AM IST
International Kissing Day 2018: Get Ready To Pucker Up With These Lip Colors
Image Courtesy: Reuters
Earlier this month, US chain restaurant Villa Italian Kitchen announced the launch of a pizza-flavored lipstick in honor of International Kissing Day, which some will be celebrating this April 13. Here are five hot new lip colors perfect for puckering up.

Villa Italian Kitchen

Villa Italian Kitchen's surprise lipstick drop will be infused with both the scent and flavour of its signature pepperoni pizza, meaning that you can both smell like and taste of your favourite topping. The limited-edition lipstick will be launching on April 13.



KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian celebrated her long-standing professional partnership with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic this month with the launch of a nostalgic "KKW x Mario" collection based on their creative partnership. The series includes a "Creme Lipstick" in a soft peach tone with a beige undertone, designed to be blended with various shades of gloss and liner.




Urban Decay

Urban Decay teamed up with American influencer Kristen Leanne this March on a bold and beautiful limited-edition makeup line that features a version of the brand's "Vice Lipstick" in the scintillating shade of "Spellbound." As a bonus, the deep plum lippy is also cruelty-free.




Dior

Beauty powerhouse Dior recently launched a new shade of its "Dior Addict Lacquer Pump" in "Dior Fever - Fuchsia," a bold, flirty pink that is sure to get you in the mood for summer.




Tarte

Tarte Cosmetics' new "Color Splash Shade Shifting Lipsticks" change hues for a fun color twist, in addition to offering a range of glittery, metallic or iridescent finishes. The lipsticks can also be worn over a base color for a unique look.




| Edited by: shifa khan
