International Kissing Day 2021: Here's Why Kissing is Good For Health

Every year July 6 is celebrated as International Kissing Day. Infact, June 22 is celebrated as National Kissing Day in the United States of America every year. Another Kissing Day falls in the Valentines Day week. This day is celebrated on February 13. There can be no better way to express one’s love and care to their partner than with a kiss.

Kiss is a beautiful form of expression of love that is sure to put a smile on one’s face. It plays an important role in strengthening relationships. It is not only good for physical health as it increases immunity and burns calories but also beneficial for mental health because it reduces stress.

On International Kissing Day 2021, here are some interesting things about kissing that just might blow your mind:

1. If you kiss your partner for one minute, you can burn up to 26 calories. If one kisses daily, it is also believed to increase the age of the person.

RELATED NEWS International Kissing Day – 11 Fun Facts About Puckering Up

2. Each 10-second-long French kiss results in the exchange of 80 million bacteria, yet it helps to clean out your mouth as it produces extra saliva. This in turn helps to fight tooth decay.

3. Studies has shown that kissing help to reduce stress and promote better health.

4. On average a person spends 336 hours kissing which is equivalent to two weeks of our life.

5. In the medieval ages when people were unable to read and write, people used to sign their name with an ‘X and then kiss the mark to show their sincere intent.

6. Dogs are the most kissable pet. Around 75% of people kiss their pets, but 70% say dogs are the best pets to kiss, 21% kiss their cats, seven percent want to kiss their birds and two percent kiss reptiles.

7. Interracial kiss was shown on television for the first time in an episode of Star Trek in 1966.

8. According to a team of British researchers, every French kiss involves a movement of 146 muscles out of which 34 are facial and 112 are postural.

9. In Africa, people often kiss on the ground on which their chief used to walk. In Italy, people kiss each other to say hello.

10. In Elena Undone in 2010, actresses Necar Zadegan and Traci Dinwiddie kissed each other for a record-breaking 3.23 minutes. The world record of the longest kiss in real life was made by Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, a Thai couple. They kissed each other for 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here