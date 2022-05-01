International Labour Day 2022: Why May 1 is Observed as Kamgar Din?

INTERNATIONAL LABOUR DAY 2022: The world observes International Labour Day on May 1. The purpose of this day is to educate workers and labourers about their rights. It is an important day because labour is at the core of any work. Many people might still be unaware of the significance of this day, and its history. So why don’t we dig into every piece of information we can find about it? Let’s get started!

International Labour Day: History

The day’s origins can be traced back to the 19th-century labour union movement in the United States. In 1889, the Marxist International Socialist Congress passed a resolution calling for a large international demonstration demanding that workers not be forced to work more than 8 hours a day.

It became an annual event after that, and May 1 was declared as Labour Day. It was announced at the first International Congress of Socialist Parties in Europe on July 14, 1889, and was first recognised on May 1, 1890.

International Labour Day: Significance

On this day, people all across the world demonstrate for workers’ rights and to liberate them from exploitation. Furthermore, Labour Day is a national holiday in India and several other countries.

Labour Day in India

The first Labour Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by the Hindustan Labour Kisan Party. Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar, a communist leader, advocated that May 1 be designated a national holiday to recognise workers’ efforts. This day is also referred to as Kamgar Divas, Kamgar Din, and Antrarashtriya Shramik Divas in India.

In light of this day, we shall also learn about the International Labour Organization (ILO). It is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to improving people’s opportunities for good and productive employment in conditions of liberty, equality, security, and dignity. Its main goals are to promote workplace rights, increase decent employment prospects, improve social protection, and strengthen discussion in dealing with workplace-related concerns.

Since its inception in 1919, the International Labour Organization has worked to raise awareness of the value of labour peace to development.

