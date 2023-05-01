Labour Day 2023: These Quotes Will Keep You Motivated

INTERNATIONAL LABOUR DAY 2023: May 1 is observed as the International Labour Day in order to celebrate the labours and the working class. The date May 1 was chosen to commemorate the 1886 Haymarket affair in Chicago. It is on this day people had declared a general strike for an eight-hour workday. Back then, industrialists and the rich people used to make the labours work for over a period of 15 hours in a day.

In India, the day is also known as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din. The day was first observed in India in the year 1923.

Take a look at these quotes which celebrate the workers and hard work:

Today, in the May Day, find a worker and shake his hand with gratitude! Without workers, no civilisation could be built. International Labour Day 2023! May Day is not an ordinary day because it is a day that cherishes the extraordinary people, the workers. Labour Day 2023 If suddenly the whole workers of the whole world disappear then the whole world will stop! Let us all realise this and let us celebrate the workers - these great people who make our world move. May Day 2023 Without labour nothing prospers. It is labour indeed that puts the difference on everything. No work is insignificant. All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence. Before the reward, there must be labour. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy. A hundred times every day, I remind myself that my inner and outer life depend on the labours of other men, living and dead and that I must exert myself in order to give in the same measure as I have received and am still receiving. I’ve learned from experience that if you work harder at it and apply more energy and time to it, and more consistency, you get a better result. It comes from work. There is precious little hope to be got out of whatever keeps us industrious, but there is a chance for us whenever we cease work and become stargazers.

