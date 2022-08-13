CHANGE LANGUAGE
International Lefthanders Day 2022: From Ratan Tata, Bill Gates to Tom Cruise, Famous Left-Handed Personalities in the World
International Lefthanders Day 2022: From Ratan Tata, Bill Gates to Tom Cruise, Famous Left-Handed Personalities in the World

August 13, 2022

(From left) Ratan Tata, Bill Gates and Tom Cruise. Here's a look at some of the famous southpaws around the globe.

International Lefthanders Day 2022: According to estimates, only 10-12 per cent of the world’s population is left-handed

INTERNATIONAL LEFTHANDERS DAY 2022: The International Lefthanders Day is observed annually on August 13 to honour the uniqueness of left-handed people around the world. The day celebrates sinistrality, the medical term for left-handedness, and aims to create awareness about the advantages and disadvantages that southpaws face in a right-handed designed world. According to estimates, only 10-12 per cent of the world’s population is left-handed. On International Lefthanders Day 2022, let’s take a look at some of the famous southpaws around the globe.

  1. Ratan Tata
    Indian industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata is a known left-hander. In a TV interview a few years ago, the Tata Trusts Chairman claimed that while taking piano lessons, he had a problem since he “could not relate his left hand to do something different from his right hand”. Till 2015, Tata’s trusts used to provide scholarships to Indian left-handed students.
  2. Barack Obama
    Barack Obama, the first African American President of the United States, is a left-hander. It is interesting to note that the US has had a long list of Presidents who were southpaws. This includes James Garfield, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush and Bill Clinton.
  3. Mark Zuckerberg
    Mark Zuckerberg, founder chairman and CEO of Meta, is another leftrhander to have made it big. Zuckerburg, with the launch of the social networking website Facebook, revolutionised the way people use the internet.
  4. Tom Cruise
    Popular American actor Tom Cruise who is among the biggest names in Hollywood is a left-hander. In his career spanning over 4 decades, the actor has featured in several successful films like the Mission: Impossible series, Jack Reacher, Vanilla Sky and The Mummy.
  5. Oprah Winfrey
    TV personality, Oprah Winfrey who is often called the “Queen of All Media”, is part of this list too. Born in poverty, Oprah worked her way to become one of the richest African Americans of the 20th century.
  6. Bill Gates
    Co-Founder of the world’s largest software company, Microsoft, Bill Gates needs no introduction. Gates, who long dominated the list of wealthiest people is a renowned technocrat

first published:August 13, 2022, 07:20 IST
last updated:August 13, 2022, 07:20 IST