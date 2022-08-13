International Lefthanders Day 2022: History, Significance and Interesting Facts

INTERNATIONAL LEFTHANDERS DAY 2022: A day for the people who are left-handers is observed on August 13. The day is observed to raise awareness about the lefty people’s experience with living in a right-hand dominant world. Many prominent leaders and celebrities are left-handers across the globe including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ratan Tata, Sachin Tendulkar, etc. Some internationally renowned personalities like Charlie Chaplin, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Lady Gaga are also left-handers.

International Lefthanders Day: History

International Lefthanders Day was first celebrated by Dean R Campbell in 1976 to bring light to the everyday struggle a lefty faces. He was the founder of Left-Handers International Inc and since the day is observed annually.

International Lefthanders Day: Significance and Facts

On the occasion of International Left-handers Day 2022, here is a look at some interesting facts about lefties:

If an individual is left-handed then the person will pass the gene through the coming generations Lefthanders are fast typers than right-hand dominant individuals. Righty’s type around 300 words but lefties can mainly type 3,000 words on a QWERTY keyboard. As per the research book, Cerebral Dominance: The Biological Foundations, people with left-hand dominance are 11 times more likely to suffer from allergies compared to right-handed people. In the same book mentioned above, it was also found that left-handed people are roughly twice as likely to experience sleep deprivation, migraines etc. than right-handed people. In the brain, the right hemisphere controls the left-handed dominance side of the body and vice versa. As our world is designed as right dominant, left-handers are more likely to be ambidextrous as they have become deft in doing certain things with their right hands. During the medieval age, the left-handed were often suspected of witchcraft and accused of being in league with the devil. The future Kings of England, Princes Charles, and William are left-handed. King George VI was also left-handed but was forced by his father to learn to use his right hand. Ferniehirst Castle of Clan Kerr in Scotland was built to accommodate leftie fighters, enabling left-handed sword fighters to draw their swords instead of right-handed ones. The clan specifically trained their soldiers to wield their swords in their left hands.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here