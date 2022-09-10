International Makeup Day 2022: 8 Festive Makeup Trends For Fall 2022

We just love looking beautiful. And when I say this, I don’t mean beautiful on the inside. Duh! Beauty should be celebrated every day and September 10 is universally celebrated as International Makeup Day.

On this day today, we had to bring you some festive makeup trends that will ensure you stay with the times and look your very best.

Glowing radiant skin

Skin that glows from within and doesn’t look made up is one of the biggest trends of 2022. “You can achieve this look by prepping your skin well with a proper cleansing, toning, and moisturizing routine, followed by an oil-based primer and an illuminating cream topped up with a sheer finish luminous foundation. Set this face base with a water-based setting spray instead of a loose setting powder,” says Chandni Goyal, Head of Training, International Brands, House of Beauty.

Bold bright blush

Bright colour blushes in choice of bold peach and pink are the latest trend this season. “Take a good amount of product into a fluffy brush and apply generously all over the apple of the cheek extending it outwards from the cheek bone into the hairline. This gives a fresh look on the face,” says Pooja Malhotra, Make Up Expert, Kiko Milano.

Statement eyes

Bejewelled eyes are the new trend this season. Along with that coloured eyeliners, graphical eyeliners, a narrow natural lift eye liners rather than a heavy tail are the choices this season. Metallic, glitter pigments and bold colours are the trending eye shadows this season. If you like more modern looks yet want to look traditional and festive ready, do a cat eye winged liner, a great variation of the cat eye eyeliner. Use a tape out the outer corner of the eyes to get a balanced guideline for getting just the perfect wing. The trick here is to not take the eyeliner to the inner corner of the eye, but rather draw it from the middle of your top lid towards the outer corner. Top it up with a double coat of mascara to create the perfect depth on your eyes.

Bold brows

Thick, bushy, natural and fluffy brows are making a comeback this year. Lamination brow or the soap brow is the latest technique used that makes the brows look fuller. “It creates a thicker looking brow by making the brow hair go upwards, instead of sideways. Use products like the brow pencil, brow wax, brow pomade or the tattoo effect brow marker to groom the eye brows,” adds Malhotra.

Go the extra mile

Traditional soft smokey eyes that are kohl-rimmed and topped up with a bronze eyeshadow look are just right during the festive season. “Use a smooth kohl pencil that is smudge-able and top it up with a bronze eyeshadow to blend at the edges. Metallic bronze works well for all Indian skin tones and blends well with Indian embroidered outfits. This look will make you festive-ready instantly. If eyes are the focus, keep the lips soft and muted, notes Goyal.

Red crimson lips

Bold red crimson lips add brightness and colour to one’s face and are so very easy to do. However, if you like bold red lips make sure that you do a clean base and polished eyebrows to get a balanced look.

Glossy lips

Glossy lips are back. Overly outlined lips are the latest trend for this upcoming season. Swipe a lip stain all over the lips and apply a clear lip gloss over it, making the lips look plump and juicy.

Glitter Glitter all the way

If you like no fuss but a glammed-up look, you can use a subtle gold or champagne glitter on top of subtle gold eyeshadow. Again, if the eyes are your focus, keep the lips soft and matte, avoid glossy lips.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here