International Mango Festival 2022: All You Need to Know About the Festival in Delhi

INTERNATIONAL MANGO FESTIVAL 2022: Summers mean it is the season of mangoes in the Indian subcontinent. To celebrate the arrival of this special fruit which is loved by most of us, the International Mango Festival is celebrated on July 9 and 10. The festival is held at Dilli Haat, Pitampura, and is hosted by Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) in collaboration with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, National Horticultural Board and New Delhi Municipal Council.

The two-day festival showcases a wide variety of mangoes that are grown in the Indian subcontinent. Some of the varieties that you may come across at the event are: Alphonso, Mallika, Amrapali, Himsagar, Malda, Balia, Chorasya, Dhaman, Dhoon, Fazia, Gelchia, Nigarin Kheria, Ruchika And Shamasi.

This juicy fruit, called the king of all fruits, has some 1,500 varieties growing in India. Each variety comes with a distinct taste, shape and colour. Some of the famous varieties of Indian mangoes are Ratnagiri Alphonso that weighs around 300 grams and the Malda from Bihar which has a unique aroma.

Besides a wide variety of mangoes on display, the event hosts several stalls where people display products made of mango. From mango pickles, aam pannas, chutneys, to jams, customers will not be disappointed at the International Mango Festival.

Activities for Mango Day

To make the International Mango Festival even more exciting, the organisers also arrange for events and activities where audiences can participate. There are events like mango eating competition, mango fruit games, quizzes, slogan writing competition, mango carving, mango juggling, children’s shows, dance performances, et cetera.

Apart from Delhi, the Mango Festival is also celebrated in different parts of the country during the months of June-July when ripe mangoes flood the markets. The event is organised in places like Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, as well.

