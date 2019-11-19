International Men’s Day 2019: History, Significance and Powerful Quotes by 10 Greatest Men

International Men’s Day is celebrated across the globe on November 19. It was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, who was a history professor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad & Tobago.

As per the official website of International Men’s Day, the demand for a day to celebrate men began around 1960, as an equivalent to International Women’s Day on March 8. The New York Times even reported on February 24, 1969, that “Many men have been agitating privately to make February 23 International Men’s Day.” Finally, after several years of planning, November 19 was finally officiated as International Men’s Day.

As per the website, there are six objectives of IMD:

- To promote positive male role models

- To celebrate men’s positive contributions to society

- To focus on men’s health and wellbeing

- To highlight discrimination against men

- To improve gender relations and promote gender equality

- To create a safer, better world

Indian men's advocate Uma Challa, who is also a single mother of two, introduced this concept in India in 2007. She was unaware how the date of IMD had come into being, but believed that men need to be celebrated after being exposed to incidents of shocking male abuse in the country.

Inspiring quotes by some greatest men from across the world:

Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.

- Nelson Mandela

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

-Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Books serve to show a man that those original thoughts of his aren't very new after all.

-Abraham Lincoln

Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe.

-Albert Einstein

The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people.

-Bhagat Singh

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.

-Martin Luther King Junior

You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future.

-APJ Abdul Kalam

Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.

-Gautam Buddha

There is no other definition of socialism valid for us than that of the abolition of the exploitation of man by man.

-Ernesto "Che" Guevara

A change is brought about because ordinary people do extraordinary things.

-Barack Obama

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.