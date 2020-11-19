International Men's Day 2020: Here's Why We Need to Celebrate This Occasion

There is no doubt that gender disparity exists in our society. Women face discrimination in many walks of life. But, all men are also not that privileged. They are victims of patriarchy, societal norms and mental health. Besides, suicide among males is a cause for concern. According to ourworldindata.org, suicide is more common in men than women in all countries.

So, in order to improve gender relations and to create awareness of men's health and issues faced by them, International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19. This day also provides an opportunity to recognise men, gay and bisexual men and transgender.

In view of the COVID-19 situation across the world, the theme for International Men's Day 2020 is “Better health for men and boys.” COVID-19 has not only affected the physical health of people but also mental health. So, this International Men's Day, we should check if males in our family and friends are focusing on their health and following a healthy routine.

International Men's Day history

In 1968, American journalist John P Harris highlighted the need to celebrate International Men’s Day through an editorial. He said Soviet Union observing International Women's Day and not having an International Men's Day was against the communism.

In 1993, Thomas Oaster, the director of the Missouri Center for Men’s Studies, invited various organisations in the United States, Malta and Australia to conduct small International Men’s Day events in February.

Then, in 1999, in order to highlight positive male role models and create awareness of men’s health, Jerome Teelucksingh from Trinidad and Tobago chose to mark International Men's Day.

In 2009, Malta, which had been observing International Men's Day in February, started marking it in November.

International Men's Day 2020 celebrations

If it was a normal time, people would go out with the male members of their family or friend circle on lunch or dinner to observe International Men’s Day 2020. However, owing to COVID-19 situation, people are advised to stay at home, and go out only if it is necessary.

This International Men’s Day, one can talk to one’s father, brother, husband or friend about their struggles of personal or professional life. If they are not following a healthy routine, one can suggest them that they should do so. People can ask males in their families to do exercise to keep themselves healthy and fit. Last but not the least, you can cook good food for them today.