International Men’s Day: Include These Superfoods in Your Diet

Several studies have concluded that men are comparatively more prone to chronic diseases such as diabetes, respiratory diseases, mood disorders, and liver diseases than women. And this makes it essential for them to take all the possible healthy measures that can help reduce the risks of such diseases.

On the occasion of International Men’s Day, sexologist with Fast&Up, Dr Anjalika Atrey, suggested consuming superfoods that can help men in many ways to reduce the risk of various chronic diseases. In a recent interview with HT Lifestyle Dr Atrey suggested a few superfoods like nuts, fatty fish, watermelon and bananas among others for men for a healthy living.

Nuts

Nuts are known to be packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, which help with high cholesterol, and can reduce the risk of various cardiovascular diseases. It also boosts the body’s metabolism, which is why men need to include nuts in their regular diet. The best time to consume nuts for effective results is during breakfast, which will keep you energised throughout the day.

Fatty Fish

Consuming fatty fish improves heart health, as it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids (loaded with antioxidants) that are best known for safeguarding against various cardiovascular diseases. Intake of fishes like tuna and sardines is very beneficial for men.

Watermelon

Vitamin C and beta-carotene are highly beneficial against heart diseases. And watermelons are known to be filled with fibre, vitamin C, beta-carotene and water. It also helps in controlling asthma symptoms, eliminates the risk of colon cancer, and reduces osteoarthritis as well as rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.

Spinach

Spinach is rich in calcium, iron, vitamin A, vitamin E and fibre, which boost the immune system and improve vision. Also, it contains a high amount of folate, which plays a significant role in male sexual function and performance. You can consume it in your smoothies, mix it with your vegetable juices and enjoy.

Bananas

Bananas contain abundant potassium, which is important for healthy bones and proper muscular movements. It also lowers blood pressure. Consuming an adequate amount of potassium is as important as consuming less salt in order to lower blood pressure.

