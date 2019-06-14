Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
» »
1-min read

International Men’s Health Week 2019: Follow this Diet to Stay Healthy & Fit

This International Men’s Health Week, scroll down if you are in for a healthy diet.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 14, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
International Men’s Health Week 2019: Follow this Diet to Stay Healthy & Fit
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...

A healthy and right diet is important for everyone’s health, whether you are a woman or a man. However, as we are celebrating International Men’s Health Week 2019 from June 10 to June 16, it is important to raise awareness of being healthy among men.

With regular health check-ups and routine exercise, it is equally important to take a proper diet that may supply all important nutrients and minerals to your body. It’s time to not take your health lightly and focus on improving and maintaining a healthy body.

If you are in for a healthy diet, these tips are for you:

1. Soups & salads: It is important to take nutrition in order to prevent health issues. Two of the most common health issues that bother men are heart diseases and obesity. To keep them at bay, it is important to have vegetables on a daily basis. Add adequate greens like lettuce, beans, cucumbers or boiled vegetable soup in your diet.

2. Oats: Known as a rich source of antioxidants, oats and quinoa should be definitely in your diet. They not only control blood sugar levels and bad cholesterol but also help lose weight.

3. Dairy products: Yogurt or milk help in promoting muscle growth after exercise. Having them after exercise with a whole grain toast might be helpful for your health, as they increase the energy level in the body.

4. Peanut butter: Another important food item to swear by is peanut butter. It is good for heart health and helps in weight loss as well. Having it with a bread toast helps in bodybuilding and managing blood sugar levels.

5. Seeds: With taste, nutrition and minerals, pumpkin seeds are full of benefits for the body. Rich in omega 3 and omega 6, they are good for heart and liver, as they help in lowering the amount of cholesterol in the blood and decreasing the risk of heart diseases in men.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram