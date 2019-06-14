International Men’s Health Week 2019: Follow this Diet to Stay Healthy & Fit

A healthy and right diet is important for everyone’s health, whether you are a woman or a man. However, as we are celebrating International Men’s Health Week 2019 from June 10 to June 16, it is important to raise awareness of being healthy among men.

With regular health check-ups and routine exercise, it is equally important to take a proper diet that may supply all important nutrients and minerals to your body. It’s time to not take your health lightly and focus on improving and maintaining a healthy body.

If you are in for a healthy diet, these tips are for you:

1. Soups & salads: It is important to take nutrition in order to prevent health issues. Two of the most common health issues that bother men are heart diseases and obesity. To keep them at bay, it is important to have vegetables on a daily basis. Add adequate greens like lettuce, beans, cucumbers or boiled vegetable soup in your diet.

2. Oats: Known as a rich source of antioxidants, oats and quinoa should be definitely in your diet. They not only control blood sugar levels and bad cholesterol but also help lose weight.

3. Dairy products: Yogurt or milk help in promoting muscle growth after exercise. Having them after exercise with a whole grain toast might be helpful for your health, as they increase the energy level in the body.

4. Peanut butter: Another important food item to swear by is peanut butter. It is good for heart health and helps in weight loss as well. Having it with a bread toast helps in bodybuilding and managing blood sugar levels.

5. Seeds: With taste, nutrition and minerals, pumpkin seeds are full of benefits for the body. Rich in omega 3 and omega 6, they are good for heart and liver, as they help in lowering the amount of cholesterol in the blood and decreasing the risk of heart diseases in men.