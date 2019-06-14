International Men’s Health Week 2019: Quotes that Will Motivate You to Live a Healthy Lifestyle

This year from 10th to 16th June, the world is celebrating International Men's Health Week. The aim of this week is to increase awareness of health issues among men and help them recognize it.

Since most men are not comfortable in discussing their health issues with people, it becomes important to spread the word through Men's health week. This will also help in making more men feel like its normal to talk about their health instead of pushing it to side.

So, as the world celebrates International Men's Health week, we bring to you a collection of quotes that will motivate you to take care of your health.

“Recognizing and preventing men’s health problems is not just a man’s issue.

Because of its impact on wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters, men’s health is truly a family issue.”

-Congressman Bill Richardson.

"Ill-health of body or of mind, is defeat. Health alone is victory. Let all men, if they can manage it, contrive to be healthy!"

-Thomas Carlyle

"A man's health can be judged by which he takes two at a time - pills or stairs."

-Joan Welsh

"To array a man's will against his sickness is the supreme art of medicine."

-Henry Ward Beecher

"He who cures a disease may be the skillfullest, but he that prevents it is the safest physician."

-Thomas Fuller

"Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live."

-Jim Rohn

“To enjoy good health, to bring true happiness to one's family, to bring peace to all, one must first discipline and control one's own mind. If a man can control his mind he can find the way to Enlightenment, and all wisdom and virtue will naturally come to him”.

-Buddha

“Happiness doesn't come from being rich, nor merely from being successful in your career, nor by self-indulgence. One step towards happiness is to make yourself healthy and strong while you are a boy so that you can be useful and so you can enjoy life when you are a man”.

-Robert Baden-Powell

“Nurturing yourself is not selfish – it’s essential to your survival and your well-being.”

-Renee Peterson Trudeau

“The food you eat can either be the safest & most powerful form of medicine…or the slowest form of poison.”

~Ann Wigmore