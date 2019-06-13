International Men’s Health Week: 2019 Theme Lists ‘Important Numbers’ for Men

The International Men’s Health Week is celebrated annually from June 10 to June 16 to raise awareness regarding male health issues on a global level. Since its launch in Vienna, Austria, in 2002, the week-long International Men’s Health Week also aims to “encourage inter- and intra-national institutions to develop health policies and services that meet the specific needs of men, boys, and their families.”

The International Men’s Health Week 2019, which will be observed in several countries including India, will focus on “7 numbers that all men need to know and 5 statistics that policy-makers and service-providers need to know if they're to reach men effectively.”

According to Men’s Health Forum, the key numbers for men are:

*37: A waist size of 37 inches or above puts you at increased of heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

*150: Men should aim for 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week.

*5: We should aim to eat 5 portions of fruit and veg a day.

*14: Maximum of 14 units of alcohol a week.

*10: Cigarette smokers die 10 years younger on average than non-smokers. Learn more.

*120/80: Normal blood pressure.

*75 - 75% of suicides (3 out of 4) are by men.

Key numbers for policy-makers and service providers are:

*One of five men die before the age of 65

*Two of five men die before the age of 75

*Three out of four suicides are by men

*Men doing unskilled work are three times more likely to take their own lives than men in senior management

*The richest men live on average 10 years longer than the least well-off men. Richer area = longer life.