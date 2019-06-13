International Men’s Health Week: 5 Bollywood Actors Who Give Major Fitness Goals

While International Men’s Health Week was originally started to address issues related to prostate cancer, advocates, over the years, have realized that the goal is to increase awareness of male health issues on a global level and to encourage inter-and intra-national institutions to develop health policies and services of men globally.

Bollywood celebs on their part have always had the power to inspire, with fans looking up to them and idolizing their thoughts and beliefs across the country and with living healthy being an integral part of men's health week, here are five celebrities whose fitness goals should prove an inspiration to anyone looking for a better and healthier life.

Varun Dhawan: Known for his ripped body, the Kalank actor is one young star who gives major fitness goals to youngsters across the country. The actor who has washboard abs, sculpted arms and toned legs had once revealed on Instagram who his inspirations are. The actor wrote, “Arnold and Stallone. One at the age of 70 and the other at 69. Inspiring us all even now.”

Tiger Shroff: The Taekwondo black belt who surely knows how to shake a leg or two has been entertaining fans with his martial arts capabilities since his very first film. The actor hits the gym daily and his workout consists of practising gymnastics, martial arts, push-ups, high kicks and punches as well as a lot of cardio.

Milind Soman: When it comes to giving fitness goals, no one can beat Milind Soman. The celebrity model has time and again proved that age is just a number when it comes to staying fit. The actor is known for his ways of healthy living and even holds a Limca Record for running 1,500 km in 30 days for Greenathon.

Vidyut Jammwal: This fitness fanatic keeps on updating his Instagram feed with insane workouts and even inspired his millions of followers to train like him. According to various reports, Jamwal leads a disciplined life and completely abstains from aerated drinks and smoking. He is a vegan as well and hits the gym 3-4 days a week only for strength training.

Akshay Kumar: The original Khiladi of Bollywood is still going strong when it comes to giving fitness goals. The Martial arts trained artist who has a military built is an inspiration both on and off the screen when it comes to body goals. He is a black belt in Taekwondo and got expertise in martial arts and Muay Thai in Thailand while working as a chef before foraying into Bollywood.