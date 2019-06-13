International Men’s Health Week: Here are 7 tests Every Man Above 40 Should Consider

International Men’s Health Week, which is celebrated annually during the week ending on Father’s Day, honours the importance of the health and wellness of boys and men. International Men’s Health Week provides an opportunity to educate the public about what can be done to improve the state of men’s health.

With today's world becoming full of stress, pressures and health crises, the body faces early depreciation than before. On the occasion of International Men's Health Week, we take a look at some important health tests men should take to indicate how fit they are and what changes they need to bring about for a healthier life.

Blood Sugar Test: It measures the amount of glucose in the blood and is an important screening for diabetes or pre-diabetes and insulin resistance. Untreated diabetes can cause problems with eyes, feet, heart, skin, nerves, kidneys and more. It can also affect mental health. The risk of prostate and other cancers also increases with high blood sugar.

Colorectal Cancer Screening: Men above 40 should get screened for colon cancer. Any of the three following tests: the sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, and the faecal occult blood test can help in detection. A colonoscopy is painless and takes only 15 to 20 minutes. Even better, this test can detect colon cancer early, when it’s most treatable.

Cholesterol test: There are three kinds of cholesterol circulating in the blood. Men above forty should get themselves checked for total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) or good cholesterol. High cholesterol is the cause of heart disease.

Bone Density: While osteoporosis may be more common in women, men get it too. According to experts, men over 50 who are in a high-risk group (family history, sedentary lifestyle etc) should get themselves tested. A bone density can determine the strength of a person's bone and the risk of a fracture.

Testosterone test: With age, there is a risk in a dip in libido as well. Low testosterone can cause erectile dysfunction, fatigue, weight gain, loss of muscle, loss of body hair, sleep problems, trouble concentrating, bone loss, and personality changes.

Stool sample Test: This test helps determine if there are any impurities in the blood and must be done once in every 2 years once you cross 40.

PSA test: The PSA test is a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer. The test measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in your blood.

Eye test: Getting eye tests done post 40 is pertinent as the risk of Hypermetropia or long-sightedness as well as myopia increases with age. Diabetes could also increase the risk of both eye ailments.