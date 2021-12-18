International Migrants Day 2021: Theme, History, and Significance

International Migrants Day 2021: The United States has designated December 18 as the International Migrants Day. The day acknowledges the importance of protecting the rights and dignity of migrants around the world. People often move from their country voluntarily or are forced to leave their homeland.

INTERNATIONAL MIGRANTS DAY 2021: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

They are either voluntary or forced movements caused by an increased magnitude and frequency of disasters, economic challenges and extreme poverty or conflict. This year, the world saw an exodus from Afghanistan when the Taliban took control of the nation’s administration in August.

According to the United Nations, approximately 281 million people were international migrants last year, representing 3.6 per cent of the global population.

Several events affect the characteristics and scale of migration in the future and determine the strategies and policies countries must develop in order to harness the potential of migration while ensuring the fundamental human rights of migrants are protected.

Millions of migrants have been assisted by the UN affiliated International Organization for Migration (IOM) since it was formed 70 years ago. The IOM had assisted the vast number of Europeans who were displaced by the Second World War. Today the organisation promotes a humane and orderly management of migration for the benefit of all, including the communities of origin, transit and destination.

INTERNATIONAL MIGRANTS DAY 2021: THEME

For this year, the United Nations has announced the theme for International Migrants Day as ‘Harnessing the Potential of Human Mobility.’ The UN mentioned in its statement that migrants contribute with their “knowledge, networks, and skills to build stronger, more resilient communities.”

Highlighting the advantages of nurturing migrant communities in a country, the UN mentioned impactful decisions addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by global mobility and people on the move, can influence the global social and economic landscape.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) which is the first inter-governmentally negotiated agreement, covering all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner, also offers the opportunity to realise human mobility and harness the opportunities it presents.

