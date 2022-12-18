International Migrants Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

INTERNATIONAL MIGRANTS DAY 2022: International Migrants Day is observed annually on December 18 to bring attention to the social and economic realities of migrants around the world. This day is observed to guarantee that the rights of migrants are equally respected and not violated. The mobility of people is still influenced by a range of factors despite the world’s rapid growth and change.

People move either voluntarily or involuntarily because of the increased frequency of disasters, extreme poverty, economic issues, and violence. According to the UN website, over the last fifty years, there has been an estimated increase in international migrants.

Currently, 281 million individuals are international migrants who reside in nations other than their own. International Migrants Day serves as a reminder that the challenges faced by migrants in every country remain unresolved, and policymakers must continue to develop constructive and comprehensive policies to address the issue.

International Migrants Day: History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed December 18 as International Migrants Day on December 4, 2000. This special day came into existence after considering the enormous and rising number of migrants around the world. On this day in 1990, the UNGA adopted the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.

International Migrants Day: Significance

The day is set aside to honour the health, security, and welfare of all migrants. During the Intergovernmental Conference in December 2018, it was decided to adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration.

The concepts of shared accountability, non-discrimination, and immigrant human rights are highlighted on this day. The purpose of the day is to recognise how to manage the risks associated with migration while maximising its overall benefits for individuals and communities in the countries of origin, transit, and destination.

International Migrants Day: Theme 2022

While there is no official announcement regarding the theme of the International Migrants Day 2022, the WHO on their official website has mentioned that since the day falls close to the release of first ever ‘World Report on the Health of Refugees and Migrants’, the day will focus on the healthcare system for migrants.

The focus will be on integrating migrants into primary healthcare and finding what actions can be taken to promote their health. WHO has also mentioned that learning from the experience of the COVID-19 Pandemic, they will work on strengthening the health system capacity.

