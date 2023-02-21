International Mother Language Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share

INTERNATIONAL MOTHER LANGUAGE DAY 2023: Languages play a crucial role in the development of cultural diversity, intercultural dialogue and in preserving our heritage. It also fosters cooperation and quality education for all. To celebrate this, International Mother Language Day is observed annually on February 21. This day is dedicated to raising awareness of the linguistic diversity that exists around the globe and promoting it.

The official website of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) reports that Bangladesh came up with the initiative to observe International Mother Language Day. The day has been celebrated worldwide since February 21, 2000, following approval by the UNESCO General Conference in 1999. On this special occasion, here are a few quotes and messages that you can share.

International Mother Language Day 2023: Messages

Our mother language is what gives us our identity and we must always be proud of it. Wishing a very Happy International Mother Language Day to you. The occasion of International Mother Language Day reminds us all that there is something special about the mother language that makes it so beautiful. Warm wishes on this day to you. Language may be just a way to communicate with each other, but the mother language is something that connects us with our culture. Happy International Mother Language Day.. We may learn many new languages but there is one language that is very close to our hearts and that is our mother language. Happy International Mother Language Day to you. Let us come together and give the much-deserved respect and attention to our mother language to make this a wonderful International Mother Language Day. Language is defined as a way to express yourself and the mother language connects us with our unique culture. Happy International Mother Language Day. May the celebrations of International Mother Language Day be full of respect and love for the mother language that makes us so different. Happy International Mother Language Day.

International Mother Language Day 2023: Quotes

You can never understand a language unless you understand at least two. — Geoffrey Willan This universe can be expressed in very good words and syllables which is not one’s mother tongue. - - Tahar Ben Jelloun

