International Mountain Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and 5 Peaks of India

International Mountain Day is celebrated annually on December 11 to increase public awareness of the value of mountains to both life and climate. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) established International Mountain Day to recognise the importance of mountains. Nearly 15 per cent of the world’s population lives in mountains, which also house roughly half of the planet’s biodiversity hotspots.

However, in today’s world, mountains are in desperate need of preservation due to the threat of climate change and overexploitation. Hence, on International Mountain Day 2022, here’s a look at its history, significance, theme and more.

International Mountain Day: History

The day came into existence in 2003. The United Nations Conference on Environment and Development accepted Chapter 13 of Agenda 21: Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development in 1992. With such widespread support, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 2002 to be the “United Nations International Year of Mountains." The group determined that beginning in 2003, December 11 would be designated as World Mountain Day annually.

World Mountain Day: Significance

International Mountains Day has played an important role in addressing the issue of mountain ecology. It also has an impact on mountain tourism. Mountain tourism has grown in popularity over the years. People express a desire to visit the mountains rather than the lowlands.

It is a positive sign for the people who live there because tourism helps the economy. However, travellers must keep the mountains’ sanctity alive while on their journey. Because, even though mountain tourism contributes to economic growth, it also contributes to the degradation of mountain ecosystems as a result of visitors’ careless environmental practices. Every person has a responsibility to protect our environment and preserve its biodiversity.

International Mountain Day 2021: Theme

Every year, International Mountain Day is observed with a specific theme. The theme of this year’s International Mountain Day (IMD) is ‘Women Move Mountains.’

5 Mountain Peaks in India

Kanchenjunga, Sikkim

Kanchenjunga, a mountain in the Himalayas, is regarded as the third-highest mountain in the world. This enormous mountain, which soars to a height of 28,169 feet, provides the traveller with a breathtaking sight. So, visiting Kanchen should absolutely be on the agenda if you want to elevate your mountain tourism. Nanda Devi, Uttarakhand

Nanda Devi, India’s second-highest mountain peak, is breathtaking. This majestic mountain, which is a portion of and stands 10,299 feet tall, will delight visitors’ eyes. The Nanda Devi Peak has been a favourite spot for climbers and explorers throughout history. Kamet Peak, Uttarakhand

Kamet, at an elevation of 7,756 metres (25,446 feet), is the second-highest mountain peak in the Garhwal Himalayas after Nanda Devi. It is one of the top three most formidable peaks in India and is located very close to the Tibetan border. Saser Kangri Peak, Ladakh

Saser Kangri is one of India’s top five highest peaks, and it is located in the Saser Muztagh, a subrange of the Karakoram range. Anamudi Peak, Kerala

The Anamudi Peak is one of South India’s most well-known peaks. It is part of the Western Ghats ranges and stands at an impressive 8,842 feet in height. It is also the Western Ghats’ highest peak. This peak is located in Kerala, near the town of Munnar.

