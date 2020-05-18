International Museum Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance of the Occasion

International Museum Day is celebrated on May 18 to create awareness about the cultural importance of museums. For 2020 International Museum Day, the theme is Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion.

Elaborating upon this year’s theme the International Council of Museums in a statement said, “With the theme “Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion”, International Museum Day 2020 aims at becoming a rallying point to both celebrate the diversity of perspectives that make up the communities and personnel of museums, and champion tools for identifying and overcoming bias in what they display and the stories they tell”.

The day is being organised by the International Council of Museums since the year 1977. Each year as a part of the celebrations, a variety of activities and events are organised by various museums across the world.

Emphasising upon the importance and relevance of marking the day the International Council of Museum states, “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples”.

Last year, over 37,000 museums in more than 150 countries had taken part in the event organised by the International Council of Museums. Last year’s theme was “Museums as Cultural Hubs: The Future of Tradition”.

