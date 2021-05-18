International Museum Day 2021: A Look at Top 5 Museums Around the World

International Museum Day draws focus on the fact that museums are an indispensable part in propelling cultural experiences, exchanges. Being celebrated over the past 43 years since 1977 (introduced by the International Council of Museums), the International Museum Day signifies the pivotal role that museums play in the development of a society on an international level.

To document years of evidence, artefacts, museums have been built across the nations of the world to facilitate and perpetuate the process of cultural exchanges, enrichment, ensure cooperation, peace and mutual understanding.

The construction of museums enables us to understand and educate generations about the growth or history of a nation. In India, it is the Indian Museum situated in Kolkata which is the largest museum.

As the world celebrates International Museum Day 2021, let’s take a look at the top 5 prominent museums around the world:

British Museum, London, England

Established in 1753, it is one of the earliest and greatest museums of human history and culture in the world. The museum boasts of more than 7 million objects from all 7 continents. It was the first museum which allowed access to all. Rosetta stone in the Egyptian gallery and Elgin Marble are amongst the most popular exhibits in the museum. Besides, it also has 15 foot high bronze gates of the fortress of Galawat.

State Hermitage Museum, St Petersburg, Russia

Established in 1764, it’s the second largest art museum in the world. It comprises paintings, graphic works, sculptures, works of applied art, archaeological artefacts and numismatic objects. The uniqueness of this museum is that its Treasure Gallery’s Gold Rooms exhibit golden masterpieces from Eurasia, the Black Sea Littoral in antiquity, and the Orient.

The Smithsonian Institution, Washington D.C., USA

It is the world’s largest museum, with an education, research complex. It houses 19 museums and the National Zoo. Established in 1846, the institution spawns over a gigantic area. The Wright brothers’ 1903 Flyer, the Spirit of St. Louis, and the Apollo 11 command module at the National Air and Space Museum are some of the top exhibits here.

Louvre Museum, Paris, France

It is the world’s largest art museum. The museum that used to be a medieval fortress, now hosts Louvre’s most famous art works- “Venus de Milo,” “Winged Victory of Samothrace,” and Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.” It has around 380,000 objects, 35000 impressive artworks besides archaeological findings, historical treasures from Greece, Rome, Egypt, Asia.

The Egyptian Museum, Cairo

Constructed in 1901 by Garozzo-Zaffarani, an Italian construction company, this Museum of Egyptian Antiquities has 120,000 items. There is the Gold Mask of Tutankhamun, made of 11 kg solid gold; along with many such fascinating.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here